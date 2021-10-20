Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Playa Hotels & Resorts stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Playa Hotels & Resorts Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research on 10/20/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Hold. The analysts previously had rating of Buy.

Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $8.46. 106496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 898837. Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts were trading at $8.46 on Tuesday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $7.61 and its 200 day moving average is $7.14.Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $8.38 and a 12 month high of $9.25. While on yearly highs and lows, Playa Hotels & Resorts's today has traded high as $8.49 and has touched $8.38 on the downward trend.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Earnings and What to expect:

Playa Hotels & Resorts last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 4th, 2021. The reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $128.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.48 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 13016.4% on a year-over-year basis. Playa Hotels & Resorts has generated ($1.46) earnings per share over the last year (($1.61) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Playa Hotels & Resorts are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.50) to $0.06 per share. Playa Hotels & Resorts has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021. Playa Hotels & Resorts will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, November 4th at 12:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 412-317-0088 with passcode “10161080”.

The P/E ratio of Playa Hotels & Resorts is -5.25, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a P/B Ratio of 2.01. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $8.42 And 5 day price change is -$0.24 (-2.76%) with average volume for 5 day average is 515,440. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $8.45 and 20 day price change is $1.14 (15.60%) and average 20 day moving volume is 902,610. 50 day moving average is $7.61 and 50 day price change is $1.63 ( 23.90%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 842,948. 200 day moving average is $7.14 and 200 day price change is $3.00 (55.05%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 1,366,536.

Other owners latest trading in Playa Hotels & Resorts :

On 10/19/2021 shares held by American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP were 13,350 which equates to market value of $0.11M and appx 0.10% owners of Playa Hotels & Resorts

On 8/23/2021 shares held by Morgan Stanley were 7,558,478 which equates to market value of $56.16M and appx 0.00% owners of Playa Hotels & Resorts

On 8/17/2021 shares held by Wells Fargo & Company MN were 902,366 which equates to market value of $6.71M and appx 0.00% owners of Playa Hotels & Resorts

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 74.71% for Playa Hotels & Resorts

