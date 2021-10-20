Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Points International stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Points International Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research on 10/20/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Sell. The analysts previously had rating of Buy.

Shares of Points International traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $17.81. 1604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13313. Shares of Points International were trading at $17.81 on Tuesday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $17.36 and its 200 day moving average is $16.34.Points International has a 12 month low of $17.30 and a 12 month high of $18.90. While on yearly highs and lows, Points International's today has traded high as $17.81 and has touched $17.30 on the downward trend.

Points International Earnings and What to expect:

Points International last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 11th, 2021. The information services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $103.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.45 million. Points International has generated ($0.27) earnings per share over the last year (($0.29) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Points International are expected to grow by 388.89% in the coming year, from $0.09 to $0.44 per share. Points International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Points International are expected to grow by 388.89% in the coming year, from $0.09 to $0.44 per share. The P/E ratio of Points International is -59.83, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Points International has a P/B Ratio of 6.52. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $17.68 And 5 day price change is $0.23 (1.34%) with average volume for 5 day average is 16,580. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $17.40 and 20 day price change is $0.30 (1.76%) and average 20 day moving volume is 11,200. 50 day moving average is $17.36 and 50 day price change is $1.67 ( 10.65%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 16,666. 200 day moving average is $16.34 and 200 day price change is $3.34 (23.84%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 23,087.

Other owners latest trading in Points International :

On 10/15/2021 shares held by QV Investors Inc. were 996,966 which equates to market value of $17.05M and appx 1.30% owners of Points International

On 8/9/2021 shares held by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC were 13,049 which equates to market value of $0.23M and appx 0.00% owners of Points International

On 7/31/2021 shares held by QV Investors Inc. were 988,192 which equates to market value of $17.16M and appx 1.00% owners of Points International

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 56.91% for Points International

