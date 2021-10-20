Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Porch Group stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Porch Group Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research on 10/20/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Sell. The analysts previously had rating of Hold.

Shares of Porch Group traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $17.31. 174858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2074614. Shares of Porch Group were trading at $17.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.39 and its 200 day moving average is $17.63.Porch Group has a 12 month low of $16.99 and a 12 month high of $24.41. While on yearly highs and lows, Porch Group’s today has traded high as $17.38 and has touched $16.99 on the downward trend. See More Analyst Rating at: RATING

Porch Group Earnings and What to expect:

Porch Group last posted its earnings results on August 16th, 2021. The reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $51.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.01 million. Porch Group has generated ($1.90) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Porch Group are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.62) to ($0.50) per share. Porch Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Porch Group are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.62) to ($0.50) per share. The P/E ratio of Porch Group is -9.04, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Porch Group is -9.04, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Porch Group has a P/B Ratio of 13.11. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $16.97 And 5 day price change is $1.49 (9.50%) with average volume for 5 day average is 1,460,600. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $17.15 and 20 day price change is -$1.36 (-7.34%) and average 20 day moving volume is 1,428,960. 50 day moving average is $18.39 and 50 day price change is -$1.87 ( -9.82%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 1,734,444. 200 day moving average is $17.63 and 200 day price change is $3.81 (28.50%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 1,706,059.

Other owners latest trading in Porch Group :

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC were 1,700,978 which equates to market value of $30.07M and appx 1.80% owners of Porch Group

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC were 96,544 which equates to market value of $1.71M and appx 0.00% owners of Porch Group

On 10/18/2021 shares held by Clarius Group LLC were 122,548 which equates to market value of $2.17M and appx 0.20% owners of Porch Group

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 67.04% for Porch Group

See More Analyst Rating at: RATING