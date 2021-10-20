Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Premier stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Premier Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research on 10/20/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Hold. The analysts previously had rating of Buy.

Shares of Premier traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $40.28. 203777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 766456. Shares of Premier were trading at $40.28 on Tuesday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $38.19 and its 200 day moving average is $35.61.Premier has a 12 month low of $39.96 and a 12 month high of $40.71. While on yearly highs and lows, Premier's today has traded high as $40.71 and has touched $39.96 on the downward trend.

Premier Earnings and What to expect:

Premier last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 16th, 2021. The reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $481.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.30 million. Its revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Premier has generated $2.22 earnings per share over the last year ($2.57 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.5. Earnings for Premier are expected to grow by 7.69% in the coming year, from $2.34 to $2.52 per share. Premier has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. Premier will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 2nd at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Earnings for Premier are expected to grow by 7.69% in the coming year, from $2.34 to $2.52 per share. The P/E ratio of Premier is 15.50, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.25. The P/E ratio of Premier is 15.50, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 33.22. Premier has a PEG Ratio of 1.97. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Premier has a P/B Ratio of 2.19. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $39.58 And 5 day price change is $0.24 (0.61%) with average volume for 5 day average is 510,920. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $39.03 and 20 day price change is $1.28 (3.32%) and average 20 day moving volume is 584,400. 50 day moving average is $38.19 and 50 day price change is $4.25 ( 11.94%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 737,112. 200 day moving average is $35.61 and 200 day price change is $4.28 (12.05%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 568,817.

Other owners latest trading in Premier :

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Assenagon Asset Management S.A. were 46,930 which equates to market value of $1.82M and appx 0.00% owners of Premier

On 10/18/2021 shares held by Raymond James Trust N.A. were 16,753 which equates to market value of $0.65M and appx 0.00% owners of Premier

On 10/18/2021 shares held by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC were 8,834 which equates to market value of $0.34M and appx 0.00% owners of Premier

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 66.30% for Premier

