Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Target Raised by BTIG Research to $161.00

Prologis stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Prologis stock Target Raised by BTIG Research on 10/20/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $161.00. The analysts previously had $146.00 target price. BTIG Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Prologis traded up $2.23 on tuesday, reaching $141.30. 553291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2417225. On tuesday, Shares of Prologis closed at $141.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.11 and its 200 day moving average is $117.73.Prologis has a 12 month low of $93.08 and a 12 month high of $141.35. While on yearly highs and lows, Prologis today has traded high as $141.35 and has touched $139.15 on the downward trend.

Prologis Earnings and What to expect:

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$138.40 And 5 day price change is $6.47 (4.83%) with average volume for 5 day average is 2,013,522. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $130.64 and 20 day price change is $10.36 (7.97%) and average 20 day moving volume is 2,133,635. 50 day moving average is $132.11 and 50 day price change is $11.02 ( 8.52%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 2,325,614. 200 day moving average is $117.73 and 200 day price change is $44.18 (45.93%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 2,515,334.

Other owners latest trading in Prologis :

On 10/20/2021 shares held by Csenge Advisory Group were 14,389 which equates to market value of $1.82M and appx 0.20% owners of Prologis

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Kestra Advisory Services LLC were 6,657 which equates to market value of $0.84M and appx 0.00% owners of Prologis

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Strategic Investment Advisors MI were 4,213 which equates to market value of $0.53M and appx 0.10% owners of Prologis

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 93.04% for Prologis

