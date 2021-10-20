Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Quest Resource stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Quest Resource Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research on 10/20/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Hold. The analysts previously had rating of Strong-Buy.

Shares of Quest Resource traded down -$0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $6.06. 29501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58913. Shares of Quest Resource were trading at $6.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.19 and its 200 day moving average is $4.82.Quest Resource has a 12 month low of $5.86 and a 12 month high of $7.72. While on yearly highs and lows, Quest Resource’s today has traded high as $6.17 and has touched $5.86 on the downward trend. See More Analyst Rating at: RATING

Quest Resource Earnings and What to expect:

Quest Resource last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 15th, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business earned $36.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.61 million. Quest Resource has generated $0.05 earnings per share over the last year ($0.08 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.9. Earnings for Quest Resource are expected to grow by 43.75% in the coming year, from $0.16 to $0.23 per share. Quest Resource has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Quest Resource are expected to grow by 43.75% in the coming year, from $0.16 to $0.23 per share. The P/E ratio of Quest Resource is 76.95, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.25. The P/E ratio of Quest Resource is 76.95, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 27.14. Quest Resource has a PEG Ratio of 2.40. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Quest Resource has a P/B Ratio of 1.40. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $6.37 And 5 day price change is -$0.30 (-4.72%) with average volume for 5 day average is 75,100. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $6.17 and 20 day price change is $0.31 (5.21%) and average 20 day moving volume is 62,050. 50 day moving average is $6.19 and 50 day price change is $0.19 ( 3.10%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 63,984. 200 day moving average is $4.82 and 200 day price change is $3.78 (158.70%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 96,492.

Other owners latest trading in Quest Resource :

On 10/14/2021 shares held by Ritholtz Wealth Management were 15,108 which equates to market value of $92K and appx 0.00% owners of Quest Resource

On 9/3/2021 shares held by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC were 14,531 which equates to market value of $92K and appx 0.00% owners of Quest Resource

On 8/25/2021 shares held by Marshall Wace LLP were 85,076 which equates to market value of $0.54M and appx 0.00% owners of Quest Resource

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 33.47% for Quest Resource

See More Analyst Rating at: RATING