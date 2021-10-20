Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Quotient stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Quotient Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research on 10/20/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Sell. The analysts previously had rating of Hold.

Shares of Quotient traded down -$0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $2.76. 123736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678150. Shares of Quotient were trading at $2.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.91 and its 200 day moving average is $3.93.Quotient has a 12 month low of $2.69 and a 12 month high of $7.59. While on yearly highs and lows, Quotient’s today has traded high as $2.79 and has touched $2.69 on the downward trend. See More Analyst Rating at: RATING

Quotient Earnings and What to expect:

Quotient last issued its earnings results on August 5th, 2021. The reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The firm earned $9.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 million. Quotient has generated ($1.18) earnings per share over the last year (($1.10) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Quotient are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.09) to ($0.74) per share. Quotient has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Quotient are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.09) to ($0.74) per share. The P/E ratio of Quotient is -2.52, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Quotient is -2.52, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $2.92 And 5 day price change is -$0.17 (-5.78%) with average volume for 5 day average is 338,220. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $2.79 and 20 day price change is $0.05 (1.84%) and average 20 day moving volume is 679,905. 50 day moving average is $2.91 and 50 day price change is -$0.76 ( -21.53%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 574,070. 200 day moving average is $3.93 and 200 day price change is -$2.62 (-48.61%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 633,843.

Other owners latest trading in Quotient :

On 10/14/2021 shares held by DAVENPORT & Co LLC were 35,155 which equates to market value of $82K and appx 0.00% owners of Quotient

On 10/13/2021 shares held by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL were 25,000 which equates to market value of $59K and appx 0.00% owners of Quotient

On 10/12/2021 shares held by First Midwest Bank Trust Division were 155,764 which equates to market value of $0.36M and appx 0.10% owners of Quotient

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 80.50% for Quotient

See More Analyst Rating at: RATING