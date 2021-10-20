RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

RAPT Therapeutics stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. RAPT Therapeutics Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research on 10/20/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Sell. The analysts previously had rating of Hold.

Shares of RAPT Therapeutics traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $32.51. 60761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338775. Shares of RAPT Therapeutics were trading at $32.51 on Tuesday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $33.17 and its 200 day moving average is $26.15.RAPT Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $31.96 and a 12 month high of $43.26. While on yearly highs and lows, RAPT Therapeutics's today has traded high as $32.95 and has touched $31.96 on the downward trend.

RAPT Therapeutics Earnings and What to expect:

RAPT Therapeutics last issued its earnings results on August 11th, 2021. The reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.05. The company earned $0.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 million. RAPT Therapeutics has generated ($2.19) earnings per share over the last year (($2.41) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for RAPT Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($2.64) to ($3.19) per share. RAPT Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for RAPT Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($2.64) to ($3.19) per share. The P/E ratio of RAPT Therapeutics is -13.32, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. RAPT Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 7.57. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $31.83 And 5 day price change is $2.39 (8.04%) with average volume for 5 day average is 236,820. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $32.06 and 20 day price change is -$3.26 (-9.22%) and average 20 day moving volume is 302,500. 50 day moving average is $33.17 and 50 day price change is -$0.73 ( -2.22%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 292,574. 200 day moving average is $26.15 and 200 day price change is $11.86 (58.60%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 441,779.

Other owners latest trading in RAPT Therapeutics :

On 9/3/2021 shares held by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC were 27,568 which equates to market value of $0.88M and appx 0.00% owners of RAPT Therapeutics

On 8/25/2021 shares held by Marshall Wace LLP were 77,542 which equates to market value of $2.47M and appx 0.00% owners of RAPT Therapeutics

On 8/25/2021 shares held by Marshall Wace North America L.P. were 151,093 which equates to market value of $4.81M and appx 0.00% owners of RAPT Therapeutics

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 87.57% for RAPT Therapeutics

