Retail/Wholesale sector’s Amazon.com’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) Buy rating Reiterated by Mizuho – 2 stars

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its Buy rating Reiterated by analysts at Mizuho – 2 stars in a research report issued to clients and investors. A price-to-earnings ratio of 60.25, market cap of 1744.3B and a beta of 1.16. Amazon.com has a twelve month low $2,881.00 of and a twelve month high of $3,773.08.

Shares of Amazon.com traded up $10.57 on Tuesday, reaching $3,454.72. 11,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2912143. Shares of Amazon.com at close on Tuesday were at $3,454.72. The firm's 50 day moving average is $$3,355.82 and its 200 day moving average is $3,317.77.Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $3,451.01 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. While on yearly highs and lows, Amazon.com's today has traded high as $3,462.86 and has touched $3,451.01 on the downward trend.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $3,409.35 And 5 day price change is $162.72 (4.95%) with average volume for 5 day average is 2,571,406. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $3,326.06 and 20 day price change is $66.95 (1.98%) and average 20 day moving volume is 2,733,681. 50 day moving average is $3,355.82 and 50 day price change is $126.32 ( 3.80%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 2,855,639. 200 day moving average is $3,317.77 and 200 day price change is $228.49 (7.10%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 3,398,318.

Amazon.com Earnings and What to expect:

Amazon.com last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. The business had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com has generated $41.83 earnings per share over the last year ($57.37 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.0. Earnings for Amazon.com are expected to grow by 29.57% in the coming year, from $52.18 to $67.61 per share. Amazon.com has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 28th, 2021. Amazon.com will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28th at 5:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Earnings for Amazon.com are expected to grow by 29.57% in the coming year, from $52.18 to $67.61 per share. The P/E ratio of Amazon.com is 60.03, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.25. The P/E ratio of Amazon.com is 60.03, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 22.09. Amazon.com has a PEG Ratio of 2.41. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Amazon.com has a P/B Ratio of 18.57. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Other owners latest trading in Amazon.com :

On 10/20/2021 shares held by KCS Wealth Advisory were 86 which equates to market value of $0.28M and appx 0.10% owners of Amazon.com

On 10/20/2021 shares held by Csenge Advisory Group were 1,322 which equates to market value of $4.34M and appx 0.40% owners of Amazon.com

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Kestra Advisory Services LLC were 51,263 which equates to market value of $168.40M and appx 1.70% owners of Amazon.com

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 57.67% for Amazon.com

