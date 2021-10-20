Retail/Wholesale sector’s Ulta Beauty’s (NASDAQ:ULTA) Overweight rating Reiterated by Piper Sandler – 5 stars

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA)‘s stock had its Overweight rating Reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler – 5 stars in a research report issued to clients and investors. A price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, market cap of 19.9B and a beta of 1.69. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low $200.50 of and a twelve month high of $414.98.

Shares of Ulta Beauty traded up $3.10 on Tuesday, reaching $366.45. 17,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701427. Shares of Ulta Beauty at close on Tuesday were at $366.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $377.53 and its 200 day moving average is 337.56.Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $365.00 and a 12 month high of $414.98. While on yearly highs and lows, Ulta Beauty’s today has traded high as $367.28 and has touched $365.00 on the downward trend. See More Analyst Rating at: RATING

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is 389.27 And 5 day price change is -28.31 (-7.16%) with average volume for 5 day average is 1,261,603. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is 380.21 and 20 day price change is -8.85 (-2.35%) and average 20 day moving volume is 717,571. 50 day moving average is 377.53 and 50 day price change is 5.26 ( 0.0145) and with average volume for 50 days is : 723,064. 200 day moving average is 337.56 and 200 day price change is 86.64 (0.309) and with average volume for 200 days is : 723,165.

See More Analyst Rating at: RATING

Ulta Beauty Earnings and What to expect:

Ulta Beauty last released its earnings results on August 24th, 2021. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Ulta Beauty has generated $4.66 earnings per share over the last year ($13.01 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.9. Earnings for Ulta Beauty are expected to grow by 10.77% in the coming year, from $15.04 to $16.66 per share. Ulta Beauty has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, December 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Ulta Beauty are expected to grow by 10.77% in the coming year, from $15.04 to $16.66 per share. The P/E ratio of Ulta Beauty is 27.93, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.25. The P/E ratio of Ulta Beauty is 27.93, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 22.09. Ulta Beauty has a PEG Ratio of 1.51. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Ulta Beauty has a P/B Ratio of 10.51. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Other owners latest trading in Ulta Beauty :

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Kestra Advisory Services LLC were 3,156 which equates to market value of $1.14M and appx 0.00% owners of Ulta Beauty

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Arkadios Wealth Advisors were 291 which equates to market value of $0.11M and appx 0.00% owners of Ulta Beauty

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund were 4,585 which equates to market value of $1.66M and appx 0.00% owners of Ulta Beauty

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 88.11% for Ulta Beauty

See More Analyst Rating at: RATING