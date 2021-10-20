Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Rockwell Medical stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Rockwell Medical Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research on 10/20/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Sell. The analysts previously had rating of Hold.

Shares of Rockwell Medical traded down -$0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.57. 359801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549832. Shares of Rockwell Medical were trading at $0.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day moving average is $0.96.Rockwell Medical has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $1.98. While on yearly highs and lows, Rockwell Medical’s today has traded high as $0.58 and has touched $0.56 on the downward trend. See More Analyst Rating at: RATING

Rockwell Medical Earnings and What to expect:

Rockwell Medical last issued its earnings data on August 16th, 2021. The reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company earned $15.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.13 million. Rockwell Medical has generated ($0.41) earnings per share over the last year (($0.36) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Rockwell Medical are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.32) to ($0.29) per share. Rockwell Medical has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Rockwell Medical are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.32) to ($0.29) per share. The P/E ratio of Rockwell Medical is -1.61, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Rockwell Medical has a P/B Ratio of 1.56. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $0.58 And 5 day price change is $0.02 (3.67%) with average volume for 5 day average is 839,280. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $0.59 and 20 day price change is -$0.04 (-6.98%) and average 20 day moving volume is 554,770. 50 day moving average is $0.62 and 50 day price change is -$0.13 ( -18.25%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 557,968. 200 day moving average is $0.96 and 200 day price change is -$0.45 (-43.84%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 1,344,910.

Other owners latest trading in Rockwell Medical :

On 9/17/2021 shares held by Virtu Financial LLC were 138,976 which equates to market value of $0.13M and appx 0.00% owners of Rockwell Medical

On 8/23/2021 shares held by Morgan Stanley were 883,798 which equates to market value of $0.81M and appx 0.00% owners of Rockwell Medical

On 8/17/2021 shares held by Millennium Management LLC were 1,107,806 which equates to market value of $1.01M and appx 0.00% owners of Rockwell Medical

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 17.48% for Rockwell Medical

