Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Rocky Brands stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Rocky Brands Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research on 10/20/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Sell. The analysts previously had rating of Hold.

Shares of Rocky Brands traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $52.31. 8402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39464. Shares of Rocky Brands were trading at $52.31 on Tuesday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $49.25 and its 200 day moving average is $48.71.Rocky Brands has a 12 month low of $51.96 and a 12 month high of $69.00. While on yearly highs and lows, Rocky Brands's today has traded high as $53.42 and has touched $51.96 on the downward trend.

Rocky Brands Earnings and What to expect:

Rocky Brands last released its quarterly earnings results on August 2nd, 2021. The textile maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $131.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.90 million. Rocky Brands has generated $3.14 earnings per share over the last year ($3.50 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.9. Earnings for Rocky Brands are expected to grow by 10.54% in the coming year, from $5.88 to $6.50 per share. Rocky Brands has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Rocky Brands are expected to grow by 10.54% in the coming year, from $5.88 to $6.50 per share. The P/E ratio of Rocky Brands is 14.92, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.25. The P/E ratio of Rocky Brands is 14.92, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 21.82. Rocky Brands has a P/B Ratio of 2.11. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $51.27 And 5 day price change is $3.32 (6.79%) with average volume for 5 day average is 42,500. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $49.90 and 20 day price change is $3.72 (7.67%) and average 20 day moving volume is 36,730. 50 day moving average is $49.25 and 50 day price change is -$0.22 ( -0.42%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 42,280. 200 day moving average is $48.71 and 200 day price change is $23.93 (84.59%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 68,860.

Other owners latest trading in Rocky Brands :

On 9/3/2021 shares held by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC were 27,108 which equates to market value of $1.51M and appx 0.00% owners of Rocky Brands

On 8/26/2021 shares held by Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC were 3,925 which equates to market value of $0.22M and appx 0.30% owners of Rocky Brands

On 8/25/2021 shares held by Marshall Wace LLP were 10,616 which equates to market value of $0.59M and appx 0.00% owners of Rocky Brands

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 70.82% for Rocky Brands

