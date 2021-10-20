Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Root stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Root Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research on 10/20/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Sell. The analysts previously had rating of Hold.

Shares of Root traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $5.32. 3348234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9240626. Shares of Root were trading at $5.32 on Tuesday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $5.72 and its 200 day moving average is $10.88.Root has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $29.48. While on yearly highs and lows, Root's today has traded high as $5.42 and has touched $5.10 on the downward trend.

Root Earnings and What to expect:

Root last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 11th, 2021. The reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.22. The business earned $89.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.60 million. Root has generated ($4.81) earnings per share over the last year (($4.04) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Root are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.29) to ($1.55) per share. Root has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, December 7th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Root are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.29) to ($1.55) per share. The P/E ratio of Root is -1.27, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $5.11 And 5 day price change is $0.11 (2.18%) with average volume for 5 day average is 5,593,340. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $5.26 and 20 day price change is -$0.60 (-10.43%) and average 20 day moving volume is 6,177,370. 50 day moving average is $5.72 and 50 day price change is -$2.41 ( -31.88%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 9,598,262. 200 day moving average is $10.88 and 200 day price change is -$10.90 (-67.91%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 5,031,451.

Other owners latest trading in Root :

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Kestra Advisory Services LLC were 18,793 which equates to market value of $99K and appx 0.00% owners of Root

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Belvedere Trading LLC were 16,063 which equates to market value of $80K and appx 0.00% owners of Root

On 10/18/2021 shares held by Samson Rock Capital LLP were 10,002 which equates to market value of $53K and appx 0.00% owners of Root

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 24.23% for Root

