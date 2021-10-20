Ruth (NASDAQ:RUTH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Ruth stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Ruth Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research on 10/20/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Sell. The analysts previously had rating of Hold.

Shares of Ruth traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $19.25. 155976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344199. Shares of Ruth were trading at $19.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.12 and its 200 day moving average is $21.95.Ruth has a 12 month low of $18.40 and a 12 month high of $28.73. While on yearly highs and lows, Ruth’s today has traded high as $19.43 and has touched $18.40 on the downward trend. See More Analyst Rating at: RATING

Ruth Earnings and What to expect:

Ruth’s Hospitality Group last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 6th, 2021. The restaurant operator reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $110.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.64 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has generated ($0.38) earnings per share over the last year ($0.51 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.6. Earnings for Ruth’s Hospitality Group are expected to grow by 29.20% in the coming year, from $1.13 to $1.46 per share. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, October 29th, 2021. Ruth’s Hospitality Group will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, October 29th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 412-317-6671 with passcode “13723829”.

Earnings for Ruth’s Hospitality Group are expected to grow by 29.20% in the coming year, from $1.13 to $1.46 per share. The P/E ratio of Ruth’s Hospitality Group is 37.59, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.25. The P/E ratio of Ruth’s Hospitality Group is 37.59, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 22.09. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a P/B Ratio of 6.22. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Ruth (NASDAQ:RUTH) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $19.62 And 5 day price change is -$0.09 (-0.47%) with average volume for 5 day average is 289,220. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $20.35 and 20 day price change is -$0.68 (-3.43%) and average 20 day moving volume is 334,560. 50 day moving average is $20.12 and 50 day price change is -$0.28 ( -1.44%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 353,540. 200 day moving average is $21.95 and 200 day price change is $2.60 (15.69%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 394,210.

Other owners latest trading in Ruth :

On 10/18/2021 shares held by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC were 8,500 which equates to market value of $0.18M and appx 0.00% owners of Ruth

On 10/12/2021 shares held by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System were 15,500 which equates to market value of $0.32M and appx 0.00% owners of Ruth

On 10/7/2021 shares held by State of Alaska Department of Revenue were 23,466 which equates to market value of $0.49M and appx 0.00% owners of Ruth

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 80.39% for Ruth

See More Analyst Rating at: RATING