SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

SCYNEXIS stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. SCYNEXIS Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research on 10/20/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Sell. The analysts previously had rating of Hold.

Shares of SCYNEXIS traded down -$0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $5.22. 26651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181215. Shares of SCYNEXIS were trading at $5.22 on Tuesday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $5.91 and its 200 day moving average is $7.39.SCYNEXIS has a 12 month low of $5.17 and a 12 month high of $10.25. While on yearly highs and lows, SCYNEXIS's today has traded high as $5.27 and has touched $5.17 on the downward trend.

SCYNEXIS Earnings and What to expect:

SCYNEXIS last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 16th, 2021. The reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.35. SCYNEXIS has generated ($4.71) earnings per share over the last year (($4.65) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for SCYNEXIS are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.92) to ($1.90) per share. SCYNEXIS has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, November 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for SCYNEXIS are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.92) to ($1.90) per share. The P/E ratio of SCYNEXIS is -1.13, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. SCYNEXIS has a P/B Ratio of 4.53. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $5.46 And 5 day price change is -$0.08 (-1.50%) with average volume for 5 day average is 124,440. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $5.36 and 20 day price change is -$0.46 (-8.06%) and average 20 day moving volume is 194,230. 50 day moving average is $5.91 and 50 day price change is -$1.59 ( -23.25%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 175,942. 200 day moving average is $7.39 and 200 day price change is -$1.92 (-26.78%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 488,063.

Other owners latest trading in SCYNEXIS :

On 10/14/2021 shares held by Private Advisor Group LLC were 40,000 which equates to market value of $0.21M and appx 0.00% owners of SCYNEXIS

On 9/17/2021 shares held by Virtu Financial LLC were 14,427 which equates to market value of $0.11M and appx 0.00% owners of SCYNEXIS

On 8/25/2021 shares held by Marshall Wace LLP were 86,289 which equates to market value of $0.64M and appx 0.00% owners of SCYNEXIS

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 49.16% for SCYNEXIS

