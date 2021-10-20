Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Seelos Therapeutics stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Seelos Therapeutics Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research on 10/20/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Hold. The analysts previously had rating of Buy.

Shares of Seelos Therapeutics traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $2.27. 831212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5132949. Shares of Seelos Therapeutics were trading at $2.27 on Tuesday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $2.14 and its 200 day moving average is $3.13.Seelos Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $6.60. While on yearly highs and lows, Seelos Therapeutics's today has traded high as $2.29 and has touched $2.21 on the downward trend.

Seelos Therapeutics Earnings and What to expect:

Seelos Therapeutics last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 9th, 2021. The reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.09. Seelos Therapeutics has generated ($0.43) earnings per share over the last year (($0.60) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Seelos Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.57) to ($0.49) per share. Seelos Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Seelos Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.57) to ($0.49) per share. The P/E ratio of Seelos Therapeutics is -3.72, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Seelos Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 44.60. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $2.27 And 5 day price change is -$0.03 (-1.33%) with average volume for 5 day average is 4,218,340. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $2.29 and 20 day price change is $0.07 (3.24%) and average 20 day moving volume is 5,496,705. 50 day moving average is $2.14 and 50 day price change is $0.03 ( 1.36%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 3,792,108. 200 day moving average is $3.13 and 200 day price change is $0.77 (52.74%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 5,832,516.

Other owners latest trading in Seelos Therapeutics :

On 10/13/2021 shares held by Asset Management Corp IL ADV were 39,500 which equates to market value of $95K and appx 0.00% owners of Seelos Therapeutics

On 9/17/2021 shares held by Virtu Financial LLC were 85,826 which equates to market value of $0.23M and appx 0.00% owners of Seelos Therapeutics

On 9/3/2021 shares held by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC were 29,449 which equates to market value of $78K and appx 0.00% owners of Seelos Therapeutics

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 39.90% for Seelos Therapeutics

