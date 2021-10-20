ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Target Raised by Bank of America Co. to $800.00

ServiceNow stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. ServiceNow stock Target Raised by Bank of America Co. on 10/20/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $800.00. The analysts previously had $700.00 target price. Bank of America Co.’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of ServiceNow traded down -$1.26 on tuesday, reaching $679.06. 322729 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1037081. On tuesday, Shares of ServiceNow closed at $679.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $634.27 and its 200 day moving average is $554.09.ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $448.27 and a 12 month high of $687.69. While on yearly highs and lows, ServiceNow today has traded high as $686.73 and has touched $671.18 on the downward trend.

ServiceNow Earnings and What to expect:

Aspen Technology last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 10th, 2021. The technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.06. The firm earned $197.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.15 million. Aspen Technology has generated $4.81 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.2. Earnings for Aspen Technology are expected to decrease by -0.45% in the coming year, from $4.49 to $4.47 per share. Aspen Technology has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. Aspen Technology will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, October 27th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “6994407”.

Earnings for Aspen Technology are expected to decrease by -0.45% in the coming year, from $4.49 to $4.47 per share. The P/E ratio of Aspen Technology is 34.20, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.14. The P/E ratio of Aspen Technology is 34.20, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 42.00. Aspen Technology has a PEG Ratio of 3.84. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Aspen Technology has a P/B Ratio of 13.98. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$667.79 And 5 day price change is $36.85 (5.76%) with average volume for 5 day average is 997,547. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $641.26 and 20 day price change is $13.61 (2.05%) and average 20 day moving volume is 1,065,682. 50 day moving average is $634.27 and 50 day price change is $100.46 ( 17.45%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 1,002,347. 200 day moving average is $554.09 and 200 day price change is $144.29 (0.2712) and with average volume for 200 days is : 1,354,864.

Other owners latest trading in ServiceNow :

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Kestra Advisory Services LLC were 7,326 which equates to market value of $4.56M and appx 0.00% owners of ServiceNow

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Redwood Investments LLC were 4,030 which equates to market value of $2.51M and appx 0.20% owners of ServiceNow

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Arkadios Wealth Advisors were 183 which equates to market value of $0.11M and appx 0.00% owners of ServiceNow

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 85.42% for ServiceNow

See More Analyst Rating at: RATING