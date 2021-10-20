Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Sinclair Broadcast Group stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Sinclair Broadcast Group Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research on 10/20/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Sell. The analysts previously had rating of Hold.

Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group traded up $0.69 on Tuesday, reaching $28.61. 122694 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413841. Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group were trading at $28.61 on Tuesday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $29.44 and its 200 day moving average is $31.49.Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $39.60. While on yearly highs and lows, Sinclair Broadcast Group's today has traded high as $28.81 and has touched $27.66 on the downward trend.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Earnings and What to expect:

Sinclair Broadcast Group last released its quarterly earnings results on August 3rd, 2021. The reported ($4.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.23) by $0.18. The firm earned $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Its revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sinclair Broadcast Group has generated $7.84 earnings per share over the last year (($40.96) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Sinclair Broadcast Group are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.90) to $1.79 per share. Sinclair Broadcast Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021. Sinclair Broadcast Group will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, November 3rd at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call..

Earnings for Sinclair Broadcast Group are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.90) to $1.79 per share. The P/E ratio of Sinclair Broadcast Group is -0.68, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $27.40 And 5 day price change is -$0.58 (-2.04%) with average volume for 5 day average is 641,200. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $30.03 and 20 day price change is -$0.64 (-2.24%) and average 20 day moving volume is 433,010. 50 day moving average is $29.44 and 50 day price change is -$2.16 ( -7.18%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 381,924. 200 day moving average is $31.49 and 200 day price change is -$3.81 (-12.01%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 579,294.

Other owners latest trading in Sinclair Broadcast Group :

On 10/18/2021 shares held by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC were 7,153 which equates to market value of $0.23M and appx 0.00% owners of Sinclair Broadcast Group

On 10/18/2021 shares held by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC were 2,950 which equates to market value of $93K and appx 0.00% owners of Sinclair Broadcast Group

On 9/3/2021 shares held by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC were 185,727 which equates to market value of $6.17M and appx 0.00% owners of Sinclair Broadcast Group

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 57.32% for Sinclair Broadcast Group

