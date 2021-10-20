SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Downgraded by Guggenheim to Neutral

SolarEdge Technologies stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. SolarEdge Technologies Downgraded by Guggenheim on 10/20/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Neutral. The analysts previously had rating of Buy.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies traded down -$7.70 on Tuesday, reaching $309.52. 275359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592570. Shares of SolarEdge Technologies were trading at $309.52 on Tuesday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $279.71 and its 200 day moving average is $275.27.SolarEdge Technologies has a 12 month low of $303.00 and a 12 month high of $377.00. While on yearly highs and lows, SolarEdge Technologies's today has traded high as $311.98 and has touched $303.00 on the downward trend.

SolarEdge Technologies Earnings and What to expect:

SolarEdge Technologies last released its quarterly earnings data on August 1st, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $480.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.66 million. Its revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. SolarEdge Technologies has generated $2.66 earnings per share over the last year ($2.53 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.4. Earnings for SolarEdge Technologies are expected to grow by 54.68% in the coming year, from $3.42 to $5.29 per share. SolarEdge Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for SolarEdge Technologies are expected to grow by 54.68% in the coming year, from $3.42 to $5.29 per share. The P/E ratio of SolarEdge Technologies is 125.38, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.25. The P/E ratio of SolarEdge Technologies is 125.38, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 18.27. SolarEdge Technologies has a PEG Ratio of 4.44. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. SolarEdge Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 14.96. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $306.41 And 5 day price change is $18.81 (6.30%) with average volume for 5 day average is 642,140. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $280.06 and 20 day price change is $47.76 (17.72%) and average 20 day moving volume is 588,715. 50 day moving average is $279.71 and 50 day price change is $22.28 ( 7.55%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 538,126. 200 day moving average is $275.27 and 200 day price change is $5.87 (1.89%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 883,356.

Other owners latest trading in SolarEdge Technologies :

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Kestra Advisory Services LLC were 2,529 which equates to market value of $0.67M and appx 0.00% owners of SolarEdge Technologies

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund were 17,488 which equates to market value of $4.64M and appx 0.10% owners of SolarEdge Technologies

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Baillie Gifford & Co. were 1,609 which equates to market value of $0.43M and appx 0.00% owners of SolarEdge Technologies

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 73.10% for SolarEdge Technologies

