State Street (NYSE:STT) Target Raised by UBS Group AG to $118.00

State Street stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. State Street stock Target Raised by UBS Group AG on 10/20/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $118.00. The analysts previously had $106.00 target price. UBS Group AG’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of State Street traded up $1.44 on tuesday, reaching $98.61. 724050 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3062285. On tuesday, Shares of State Street closed at $98.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.17 and its 200 day moving average is $83.70.State Street has a 12 month low of $57.16 and a 12 month high of $98.97. While on yearly highs and lows, State Street today has traded high as $98.97 and has touched $96.45 on the downward trend.

State Street Earnings and What to expect:

State Street (NYSE:STT) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$94.82 And 5 day price change is $8.21 (9.17%) with average volume for 5 day average is 3,095,126. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $89.67 and 20 day price change is $14.67 (17.65%) and average 20 day moving volume is 2,458,307. 50 day moving average is $89.17 and 50 day price change is $6.54 ( 7.17%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 2,500,607. 200 day moving average is $83.70 and 200 day price change is $25.14 (34.60%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 2,465,941.

Other owners latest trading in State Street :

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Kestra Advisory Services LLC were 6,802 which equates to market value of $0.58M and appx 0.00% owners of State Street

On 10/19/2021 shares held by JJJ Advisors Inc. were 3,419 which equates to market value of $0.29M and appx 0.10% owners of State Street

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund were 29,114 which equates to market value of $2.47M and appx 0.00% owners of State Street

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 89.57% for State Street

