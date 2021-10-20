Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Target Raised by BMO Capital Markets to $55.00

Synchrony Financial stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Synchrony Financial stock Target Raised by BMO Capital Markets on 10/20/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $55.00. The analysts previously had $51.00 target price. BMO Capital Markets’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Synchrony Financial traded down -$0.47 on tuesday, reaching $51.79. 2621159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4907908. On tuesday, Shares of Synchrony Financial closed at $51.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.51 and its 200 day moving average is $44.82.Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $24.47 and a 12 month high of $52.49. While on yearly highs and lows, Synchrony Financial today has traded high as $52.10 and has touched $50.00 on the downward trend.

Synchrony Financial Earnings and What to expect:

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$50.78 And 5 day price change is $2.39 (4.94%) with average volume for 5 day average is 3,801,633. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $50.10 and 20 day price change is $2.44 (5.05%) and average 20 day moving volume is 4,064,848. 50 day moving average is $49.51 and 50 day price change is $0.66 ( 1.32%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 4,571,057. 200 day moving average is $44.82 and 200 day price change is $16.02 (46.07%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 5,713,545.

Other owners latest trading in Synchrony Financial :

On 10/20/2021 shares held by Csenge Advisory Group were 22,171 which equates to market value of $1.11M and appx 0.10% owners of Synchrony Financial

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Kestra Advisory Services LLC were 14,012 which equates to market value of $0.69M and appx 0.00% owners of Synchrony Financial

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Strategic Investment Advisors MI were 22,342 which equates to market value of $1.09M and appx 0.20% owners of Synchrony Financial

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 92.61% for Synchrony Financial

