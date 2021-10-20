Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Target Raised by Wells Fargo & Company to $60.00

Targa Resources stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Targa Resources stock Target Raised by Wells Fargo & Company on 10/20/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $60.00. The analysts previously had $54.00 target price. Wells Fargo & Company’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Targa Resources traded up $0.58 on tuesday, reaching $56.79. 371847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1330319. On tuesday, Shares of Targa Resources closed at $56.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.40 and its 200 day moving average is $39.20.Targa Resources has a 12 month low of $15.21 and a 12 month high of $57.06. While on yearly highs and lows, Targa Resources today has traded high as $57.06 and has touched $55.81 on the downward trend.

Targa Resources Earnings and What to expect:

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$56.06 And 5 day price change is $2.60 (4.79%) with average volume for 5 day average is 784,162. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $52.28 and 20 day price change is $10.81 (23.49%) and average 20 day moving volume is 1,266,356. 50 day moving average is $47.40 and 50 day price change is $12.43 ( 28.00%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 1,300,910. 200 day moving average is $39.20 and 200 day price change is $29.05 (104.57%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 1,920,705.

Other owners latest trading in Targa Resources :

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Kestra Advisory Services LLC were 5,515 which equates to market value of $0.27M and appx 0.00% owners of Targa Resources

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund were 76,523 which equates to market value of $3.77M and appx 0.00% owners of Targa Resources

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. were 22,268 which equates to market value of $1.10M and appx 0.00% owners of Targa Resources

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 87.05% for Targa Resources

