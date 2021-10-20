Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Target Raised by Wells Fargo & Company to $105.00

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock Target Raised by Wells Fargo & Company on 10/20/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $105.00. The analysts previously had $95.00 target price. Wells Fargo & Company’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies traded up $1.92 on tuesday, reaching $93.77. 190232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 935145. On tuesday, Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies closed at $93.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.99 and its 200 day moving average is $82.37.Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12 month low of $55.83 and a 12 month high of $93.97. While on yearly highs and lows, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies today has traded high as $93.97 and has touched $91.66 on the downward trend.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Earnings and What to expect:

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$91.60 And 5 day price change is $2.40 (2.68%) with average volume for 5 day average is 491,014. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $89.72 and 20 day price change is $4.99 (5.74%) and average 20 day moving volume is 762,638. 50 day moving average is $88.99 and 50 day price change is $4.11 ( 4.68%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 1,013,537. 200 day moving average is $82.37 and 200 day price change is $18.29 (24.86%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 1,201,545.

Other owners latest trading in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies :

On 10/13/2021 shares held by Thompson Investment Management Inc. were 57,334 which equates to market value of $4.94M and appx 0.70% owners of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

On 10/13/2021 shares held by Private Capital Group LLC were 2,705 which equates to market value of $0.23M and appx 0.10% owners of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

On 8/30/2021 shares held by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG were 28,805 which equates to market value of $2.37M and appx 0.00% owners of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 89.25% for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

