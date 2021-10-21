Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY)

Earnings results for 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY)

1st Constitution Bancorp last announced its earnings results on July 22nd, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. The company earned $18.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.26 million. 1st Constitution Bancorp has generated $1.77 earnings per share over the last year ($2.05 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.8. Earnings for 1st Constitution Bancorp are expected to decrease by -6.63% in the coming year, from $1.96 to $1.83 per share. 1st Constitution Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, October 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY)

According to the issued ratings of 1 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for 1st Constitution Bancorp stock is Buy based on the current 1 buy rating for FCCY. The average twelve-month price target for 1st Constitution Bancorp is $15.00 with a high price target of $15.00 and a low price target of $15.00.

on FCCY's analyst rating history

1st Constitution Bancorp has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY)

1st Constitution Bancorp pays a meaningful dividend of 1.69%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. 1st Constitution Bancorp has only been increasing its dividend for 2 years. The dividend payout ratio of 1st Constitution Bancorp is 22.60%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, 1st Constitution Bancorp will have a dividend payout ratio of 21.86% next year. This indicates that 1st Constitution Bancorp will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY)

In the past three months, 1st Constitution Bancorp insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 13.11% of the stock of 1st Constitution Bancorp is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 36.07% of the stock of 1st Constitution Bancorp is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY



1st Constitution Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 1.32. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

