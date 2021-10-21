Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Target Raised by Raymond James to $134.00

Abbott Laboratories stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Abbott Laboratories stock Target Raised by Raymond James on 10/21/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $134.00. The analysts previously had $128.00 target price. Raymond James’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $123.35. 801408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5363039. On Wednesday, Shares of Abbott Laboratories closed at $123.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.10 and its 200 day moving average is $119.30.Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $103.13 and a 12 month high of $129.70. While on yearly highs and lows, Abbott Laboratories today has traded high as $124.62 and has touched $123.09 on the downward trend.

Abbott Laboratories Earnings and What to expect:

Abbott Laboratories last posted its earnings results on October 19th, 2021. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Abbott Laboratories has generated $3.65 earnings per share over the last year ($3.55 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.7. Earnings for Abbott Laboratories are expected to grow by 5.43% in the coming year, from $4.42 to $4.66 per share.

The P/E ratio of Abbott Laboratories is 34.74, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.27. The P/E ratio of Abbott Laboratories is 34.74, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 33.51. Abbott Laboratories has a PEG Ratio of 2.45. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Abbott Laboratories has a P/B Ratio of 6.62. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$118.91 And 5 day price change is $6.31 (5.39%) with average volume for 5 day average is 6,109,580. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $118.69 and 20 day price change is -$1.34 (-1.08%) and average 20 day moving volume is 5,365,500. 50 day moving average is $123.10 and 50 day price change is $0.61 ( 0.50%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 4,770,828. 200 day moving average is $119.30 and 200 day price change is $12.85 (11.63%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 5,390,230.

Other owners latest trading in Abbott Laboratories :

On 10/20/2021 shares held by Garrison Asset Management LLC were 40,235 which equates to market value of $4.75M and appx 2.90% owners of Abbott Laboratories

On 10/20/2021 shares held by Stewart & Patten Co. LLC were 203,430 which equates to market value of $24.03M and appx 3.90% owners of Abbott Laboratories

On 10/20/2021 shares held by ProVise Management Group LLC were 6,436 which equates to market value of $0.76M and appx 0.10% owners of Abbott Laboratories

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 72.05% for Abbott Laboratories

