Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Accelerate Diagnostics stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Accelerate Diagnostics Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research on 10/20/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Sell. The analysts previously had rating of Hold.

Shares of Accelerate Diagnostics traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $6.74. 0 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343541. Shares of Accelerate Diagnostics were trading at $6.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.05 and its 200 day moving average is $8.03.Accelerate Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $15.60. While on yearly highs and lows, Accelerate Diagnostics’s today has traded high as $6.87 and has touched $6.38 on the downward trend. See More Analyst Rating at: RATING

Accelerate Diagnostics Earnings and What to expect:

Accelerate Diagnostics last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 4th, 2021. The medical research company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 million. Accelerate Diagnostics has generated ($1.40) earnings per share over the last year (($1.43) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Accelerate Diagnostics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.45) to ($1.36) per share. Accelerate Diagnostics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 9th, 2021. Accelerate Diagnostics will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 9th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 412-317-0088 with passcode “10160827”.

Earnings for Accelerate Diagnostics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.45) to ($1.36) per share. The P/E ratio of Accelerate Diagnostics is -4.71, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Accelerate Diagnostics is -4.71, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $6.58 And 5 day price change is $0.28 (4.33%) with average volume for 5 day average is 257,360. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $5.93 and 20 day price change is $0.93 (16.01%) and average 20 day moving volume is 436,440. 50 day moving average is $6.05 and 50 day price change is $0.12 ( 1.81%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 280,768. 200 day moving average is $8.03 and 200 day price change is -$2.02 (-23.06%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 329,926.

Other owners latest trading in Accelerate Diagnostics :

On 10/13/2021 shares held by Thompson Investment Management Inc. were 82,900 which equates to market value of $0.48M and appx 0.10% owners of Accelerate Diagnostics

On 9/3/2021 shares held by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC were 55,071 which equates to market value of $0.44M and appx 0.00% owners of Accelerate Diagnostics

On 8/23/2021 shares held by Morgan Stanley were 53,716 which equates to market value of $0.43M and appx 0.00% owners of Accelerate Diagnostics

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 39.29% for Accelerate Diagnostics

See More Analyst Rating at: RATING