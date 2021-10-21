Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Target Raised by Susquehanna to $75.00

Advanced Micro Devices stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Advanced Micro Devices stock Target Raised by Susquehanna on 10/21/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $75.00. The analysts previously had $65.00 target price. Susquehanna’s price target would indicate a potential upside of -35.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices traded up $1.73 on Wednesday, reaching $118.12. 7037001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40784432. On Wednesday, Shares of Advanced Micro Devices closed at $118.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.06 and its 200 day moving average is $91.19.Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $122.49. While on yearly highs and lows, Advanced Micro Devices today has traded high as $118.23 and has touched $116.26 on the downward trend.

Advanced Micro Devices Earnings and What to expect:

Advanced Micro Devices last issued its earnings data on July 26th, 2021. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The company earned $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Its revenue was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. Advanced Micro Devices has generated $1.06 earnings per share over the last year ($2.80 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.6. Earnings for Advanced Micro Devices are expected to grow by 21.59% in the coming year, from $2.27 to $2.76 per share. Advanced Micro Devices has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 26th, 2021. Advanced Micro Devices will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, October 26th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Earnings for Advanced Micro Devices are expected to grow by 21.59% in the coming year, from $2.27 to $2.76 per share. The P/E ratio of Advanced Micro Devices is 41.57, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.27. The P/E ratio of Advanced Micro Devices is 41.57, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 42.50. Advanced Micro Devices has a PEG Ratio of 1.04. PEG Ratios around 1 indicate that a company is correctly valued. Advanced Micro Devices has a P/B Ratio of 24.15. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$115.46 And 5 day price change is $4.05 (3.62%) with average volume for 5 day average is 31,133,939. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $107.33 and 20 day price change is $9.89 (9.32%) and average 20 day moving volume is 40,621,734. 50 day moving average is $107.06 and 50 day price change is $8.36 ( 7.76%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 46,285,313. 200 day moving average is $91.19 and 200 day price change is $25.71 (28.46%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 49,243,262.

Other owners latest trading in Advanced Micro Devices :

On 10/21/2021 shares held by Avantax Advisory Services Inc. were 31,634 which equates to market value of $3.25M and appx 0.10% owners of Advanced Micro Devices

On 10/21/2021 shares held by Investors Financial Group LLC were 9,325 which equates to market value of $0.96M and appx 0.50% owners of Advanced Micro Devices

On 10/21/2021 shares held by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL were 371,500 which equates to market value of $38.23M and appx 0.40% owners of Advanced Micro Devices

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 66.49% for Advanced Micro Devices

See More Analyst Rating at: RATING