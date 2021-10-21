Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Target Raised by Barclays PLC to $175.00

Affirm stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Affirm stock Target Raised by Barclays PLC on 10/21/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $175.00. The analysts previously had $140.00 target price. Barclays PLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Affirm traded up $7.24 on Wednesday, reaching $154.89. 2460686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20810570. On Wednesday, Shares of Affirm closed at $154.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.37 and its 200 day moving average is N/A.Affirm has a 12 month low of $46.50 and a 12 month high of $160.69. While on yearly highs and lows, Affirm today has traded high as $155.10 and has touched $149.87 on the downward trend.

Affirm Earnings and What to expect:

Affirm last announced its earnings data on September 8th, 2021. The reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $261.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.39 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. Affirm has generated ($2.54) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Affirm are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.85) to ($0.69) per share. Affirm has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, December 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Affirm are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.85) to ($0.69) per share. The P/E ratio of Affirm is -58.13, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Affirm has a P/B Ratio of 15.16. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$151.31 And 5 day price change is $1.13 (0.76%) with average volume for 5 day average is 12,603,860. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $133.57 and 20 day price change is $22.71 (17.90%) and average 20 day moving volume is 19,534,084. 50 day moving average is $107.37 and 50 day price change is $80.98 ( 118.01%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 14,822,422. 200 day moving average is N/A and 200 day price change is N/A (N/A) and with average volume for 200 days is : N/A.

Other owners latest trading in Affirm :

On 10/20/2021 shares held by North Star Investment Management Corp. were 500 which equates to market value of $60K and appx 0.00% owners of Affirm

On 10/20/2021 shares held by AJ Wealth Strategies LLC were 5,441 which equates to market value of $0.65M and appx 0.00% owners of Affirm

On 10/20/2021 shares held by Regents of The University of California were 52,842 which equates to market value of $6.30M and appx 0.70% owners of Affirm

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 36.32% for Affirm

