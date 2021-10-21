Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Target Raised by Mizuho to $3,100.00

Alphabet stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Alphabet stock Target Raised by Mizuho on 10/21/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $3,100.00. The analysts previously had $3,000.00 target price. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Alphabet traded up $1.62 on Wednesday, reaching $2,837.00. 159511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1455412. On Wednesday, Shares of Alphabet closed at $2,837.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,803.58 and its 200 day moving average is $2,391.53.Alphabet has a 12 month low of $1,508.48 and a 12 month high of $2,925.08. While on yearly highs and lows, Alphabet today has traded high as $2,843.12 and has touched $2,820.49 on the downward trend.

Alphabet Earnings and What to expect:

Alphabet last issued its earnings results on July 26th, 2021. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business earned $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. Alphabet has generated $58.61 earnings per share over the last year ($92.25 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.7. Earnings for Alphabet are expected to grow by 6.07% in the coming year, from $101.86 to $108.04 per share. Alphabet has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 26th, 2021. Alphabet will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, October 26th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can .

The P/E ratio of Alphabet is 30.74, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.29. The P/E ratio of Alphabet is 30.74, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 42.51. Alphabet has a PEG Ratio of 1.83. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Alphabet has a P/B Ratio of 8.59. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$2,843.01 And 5 day price change is $8.98 (0.32%) with average volume for 5 day average is 941,880. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $2,774.80 and 20 day price change is $7.68 (0.27%) and average 20 day moving volume is 1,386,325. 50 day moving average is $2,803.58 and 50 day price change is $106.42 ( 3.90%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 1,294,558. 200 day moving average is $2,391.53 and 200 day price change is #ERROR! (64.38%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 1,507,910.

Other owners latest trading in Alphabet :

On 10/21/2021 shares held by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC were 22,485 which equates to market value of $60.11M and appx 4.50% owners of Alphabet

On 10/21/2021 shares held by Oak Asset Management LLC were 584 which equates to market value of $1.67M and appx 0.70% owners of Alphabet

On 10/21/2021 shares held by Avantax Advisory Services Inc. were 5,574 which equates to market value of $14.90M and appx 0.20% owners of Alphabet

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 34.43% for Alphabet

