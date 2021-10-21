Must-See Earnings Estimates for: Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Earnings results for Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Altra Industrial Motion last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 22nd, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $488.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.91 million. Its revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Altra Industrial Motion has generated $2.88 earnings per share over the last year ($2.29 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.9. Earnings for Altra Industrial Motion are expected to grow by 12.79% in the coming year, from $3.44 to $3.88 per share. Altra Industrial Motion has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, October 22nd, 2021. Altra Industrial Motion will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, October 22nd at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 416-621-4642 with passcode “1266155”.

Analyst Opinion on Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC)

According to the issued ratings of 5 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Altra Industrial Motion stock is Buy based on the current 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for AIMC. The average twelve-month price target for Altra Industrial Motion is $64.17 with a high price target of $72.00 and a low price target of $60.25.

Altra Industrial Motion has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company's average rating score is 2.80, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. Altra Industrial Motion has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Altra Industrial Motion has a dividend yield of 0.57%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Altra Industrial Motion has only been increasing its dividend for 2 years. The dividend payout ratio of Altra Industrial Motion is 11.11%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Altra Industrial Motion will have a dividend payout ratio of 8.25% next year. This indicates that Altra Industrial Motion will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC)

In the past three months, Altra Industrial Motion insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.90% of the stock of Altra Industrial Motion is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC



The P/E ratio of Altra Industrial Motion is 24.90, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.26. The P/E ratio of Altra Industrial Motion is 24.90, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 33.76. Altra Industrial Motion has a PEG Ratio of 1.09. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Altra Industrial Motion has a P/B Ratio of 1.85. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

