Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Earnings results for American Express (NYSE:AXP)

American Express last posted its quarterly earnings results on July 22nd, 2021. The payment services company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. Its revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. American Express has generated $5.34 earnings per share over the last year ($8.60 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.9. Earnings for American Express are expected to grow by 7.03% in the coming year, from $8.82 to $9.44 per share. American Express has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, October 22nd, 2021. American Express will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, October 22nd at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on American Express (NYSE:AXP)

According to the issued ratings of 19 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for American Express stock is Hold based on the current 1 sell rating, 11 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for AXP. The average twelve-month price target for American Express is $172.41 with a high price target of $225.00 and a low price target of $116.00.

American Express has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.32, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 11 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $172.41, American Express has a forecasted downside of 4.0% from its current price of $179.60. American Express has been the subject of 12 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: American Express (NYSE:AXP)

American Express has a dividend yield of 0.97%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. American Express does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of American Express is 32.21%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, American Express will have a dividend payout ratio of 18.22% next year. This indicates that American Express will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: American Express (NYSE:AXP)

In the past three months, American Express insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $14,868,573.00 in company stock. Only 0.20% of the stock of American Express is held by insiders. 84.62% of the stock of American Express is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of American Express (NYSE:AXP



Earnings for American Express are expected to grow by 7.03% in the coming year, from $8.82 to $9.44 per share. The P/E ratio of American Express is 20.88, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.25. The P/E ratio of American Express is 20.88, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.93. American Express has a PEG Ratio of 0.90. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. American Express has a P/B Ratio of 6.29. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

