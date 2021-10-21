Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Target Raised by Stephens to $475.00

Anthem stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Anthem stock Target Raised by Stephens on 10/21/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $475.00. The analysts previously had $440.00 target price. Stephens’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Anthem traded down -$1.26 on Wednesday, reaching $422.79. 280508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1190136. On Wednesday, Shares of Anthem closed at $422.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $377.64 and its 200 day moving average is $363.81.Anthem has a 12 month low of $269.01 and a 12 month high of $425.44. While on yearly highs and lows, Anthem today has traded high as $424.11 and has touched $419.54 on the downward trend.

Anthem Earnings and What to expect:

Anthem last released its earnings results on October 19th, 2021. The reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $35.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. Its revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Anthem has generated $22.48 earnings per share over the last year ($17.02 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.9. Earnings for Anthem are expected to grow by 11.72% in the coming year, from $25.60 to $28.60 per share.

The P/E ratio of Anthem is 24.91, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.27. The P/E ratio of Anthem is 24.91, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 33.56. Anthem has a PEG Ratio of 1.07. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Anthem has a P/B Ratio of 3.18. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$397.95 And 5 day price change is $48.60 (12.94%) with average volume for 5 day average is 1,504,740. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $383.88 and 20 day price change is $48.56 (12.93%) and average 20 day moving volume is 1,152,920. 50 day moving average is $377.64 and 50 day price change is $46.68 ( 12.37%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 1,100,794. 200 day moving average is $363.81 and 200 day price change is $108.95 (34.58%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 1,167,113.

Other owners latest trading in Anthem :

On 10/21/2021 shares held by Avantax Advisory Services Inc. were 4,189 which equates to market value of $1.56M and appx 0.00% owners of Anthem

On 10/21/2021 shares held by Sciencast Management LP were 1,000 which equates to market value of $0.37M and appx 0.10% owners of Anthem

On 10/21/2021 shares held by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL were 101,300 which equates to market value of $37.77M and appx 0.40% owners of Anthem

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 86.69% for Anthem

