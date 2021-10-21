APA (NASDAQ:APA) Target Raised by Piper Sandler to $28.00

APA stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. APA stock Target Raised by Piper Sandler on 10/21/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $28.00. The analysts previously had $21.00 target price. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of APA traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $27.41. 1000472 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10818836. On Wednesday, Shares of APA closed at $27.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.84 and its 200 day moving average is $19.77.APA has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $28.18. While on yearly highs and lows, APA today has traded high as $27.60 and has touched $27.11 on the downward trend.

APA Earnings and What to expect:

APA last released its earnings data on August 3rd, 2021. The reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Its revenue was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis. APA has generated ($1.08) earnings per share over the last year ($1.78 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.4. Earnings for APA are expected to decrease by -13.75% in the coming year, from $3.20 to $2.76 per share. APA has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021. APA will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, November 4th at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “7990266”.

Earnings for APA are expected to decrease by -13.75% in the coming year, from $3.20 to $2.76 per share. The P/E ratio of APA is 15.42, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.27. The P/E ratio of APA is 15.42, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 18.47. APA has a PEG Ratio of 0.50. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$26.98 And 5 day price change is $1.09 (4.16%) with average volume for 5 day average is 8,190,479. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $23.99 and 20 day price change is $5.77 (26.79%) and average 20 day moving volume is 11,788,375. 50 day moving average is $20.84 and 50 day price change is $8.08 ( 42.02%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 9,532,436. 200 day moving average is $19.77 and 200 day price change is $10.47 (62.17%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 8,297,684.

Other owners latest trading in APA :

On 10/21/2021 shares held by Avantax Advisory Services Inc. were 15,430 which equates to market value of $0.33M and appx 0.00% owners of APA

On 10/21/2021 shares held by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL were 54,900 which equates to market value of $1.18M and appx 0.00% owners of APA

On 10/20/2021 shares held by Venture Visionary Partners LLC were 20,189 which equates to market value of $0.54M and appx 0.00% owners of APA

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 82.42% for APA

See More Analyst Rating at: RATING