Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Target Raised by Citigroup Inc. to $100.00

Apollo Global Management stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Apollo Global Management stock Target Raised by Citigroup Inc. on 10/21/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $100.00. The analysts previously had $78.00 target price. Citigroup Inc.’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Apollo Global Management traded up $1.66 on Wednesday, reaching $75.97. 667316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2579017. On Wednesday, Shares of Apollo Global Management closed at $75.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.69 and its 200 day moving average is $55.67.Apollo Global Management has a 12 month low of $36.35 and a 12 month high of $76.22. While on yearly highs and lows, Apollo Global Management today has traded high as $76.22 and has touched $74.50 on the downward trend.

Apollo Global Management Earnings and What to expect:

Apollo Global Management last issued its earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $553.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.68 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Apollo Global Management has generated $2.02 earnings per share over the last year ($8.42 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.8. Earnings for Apollo Global Management are expected to grow by 18.23% in the coming year, from $3.95 to $4.67 per share. Apollo Global Management has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. Apollo Global Management will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 2nd at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

The P/E ratio of Apollo Global Management is 8.82, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.29. The P/E ratio of Apollo Global Management is 8.82, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.94. Apollo Global Management has a P/B Ratio of 3.43. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$70.20 And 5 day price change is $8.26 (12.51%) with average volume for 5 day average is 4,102,060. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $64.71 and 20 day price change is $14.89 (25.06%) and average 20 day moving volume is 2,873,030. 50 day moving average is $61.69 and 50 day price change is $14.20 ( 23.63%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 2,250,962. 200 day moving average is $55.67 and 200 day price change is $26.16 (54.34%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 2,278,725.

Other owners latest trading in Apollo Global Management :

On 10/21/2021 shares held by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC were 68,309 which equates to market value of $4.21M and appx 0.30% owners of Apollo Global Management

On 10/20/2021 shares held by Clear Street Markets LLC were 37,000 which equates to market value of $2.28M and appx 0.20% owners of Apollo Global Management

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Kestra Advisory Services LLC were 20,176 which equates to market value of $1.24M and appx 0.00% owners of Apollo Global Management

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 82.47% for Apollo Global Management

