Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Upgraded by Berenberg Bank to Buy

Aramark stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Aramark Upgraded by Berenberg Bank on 10/21/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Buy. The analysts previously had rating of Hold.

Shares of Aramark traded up $1.01 on Wednesday, reaching $37.07. 609228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2115955. Shares of Aramark were trading at $37.07 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $34.46 and its 200 day moving average is $36.69.Aramark has a 12 month low of $36.61 and a 12 month high of $43.12. While on yearly highs and lows, Aramark's today has traded high as $37.42 and has touched $36.61 on the downward trend.

Aramark Earnings and What to expect:

Aramark last released its quarterly earnings results on August 9th, 2021. The reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Aramark has generated ($0.17) earnings per share over the last year (($1.08) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Aramark are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.32) to $1.82 per share. Aramark has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 16th, 2021. Aramark will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 16th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Earnings for Aramark are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.32) to $1.82 per share. The P/E ratio of Aramark is -34.27, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Aramark is -34.27, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Aramark has a P/B Ratio of 3.42. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $36.49 And 5 day price change is $0.53 (0.0146) with average volume for 5 day average is 1,735,768. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $35.73 and 20 day price change is $4.01 (12.12%) and average 20 day moving volume is 1,918,817. 50 day moving average is $34.46 and 50 day price change is $2.06 ( 5.89%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 2,022,999. 200 day moving average is $36.69 and 200 day price change is -$1.08 (-2.81%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 1,911,966.

Other owners latest trading in Aramark :

On 10/20/2021 shares held by Reinhart Partners Inc. were 324,168 which equates to market value of $10.65M and appx 0.50% owners of Aramark

On 10/18/2021 shares held by Raymond James Trust N.A. were 10,569 which equates to market value of $0.35M and appx 0.00% owners of Aramark

On 10/15/2021 shares held by Pacer Advisors Inc. were 1,870 which equates to market value of $61K and appx 0.00% owners of Aramark

In total Institutional ownership equates to There is no enough data Institutional Ownership Percentage for Aramark

