Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Target Raised by KeyCorp to $143.00

Asana stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Asana stock Target Raised by KeyCorp on 10/21/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $143.00. The analysts previously had $85.00 target price. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Asana traded up $8.11 on Wednesday, reaching $137.89. 802725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3295428. On Wednesday, Shares of Asana closed at $137.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.49 and its 200 day moving average is $56.79.Asana has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $138.30. While on yearly highs and lows, Asana today has traded high as $138.30 and has touched $130.36 on the downward trend.

Asana Earnings and What to expect:

Asana last released its quarterly earnings data on August 31st, 2021. The reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The company earned $89.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.26 million. Its revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Asana has generated ($1.48) earnings per share over the last year (($1.81) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Asana are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.44) to ($1.54) per share. Asana has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, December 7th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Asana are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.44) to ($1.54) per share. The P/E ratio of Asana is -71.70, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$121.53 And 5 day price change is $14.95 (13.02%) with average volume for 5 day average is 2,957,080. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $111.69 and 20 day price change is $10.29 (8.61%) and average 20 day moving volume is 2,808,185. 50 day moving average is $98.49 and 50 day price change is $57.42 ( 79.35%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 2,748,518. 200 day moving average is $56.79 and 200 day price change is $101.23 (354.57%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 1,983,050.

Other owners latest trading in Asana :

On 10/21/2021 shares held by Avantax Advisory Services Inc. were 3,052 which equates to market value of $0.32M and appx 0.00% owners of Asana

On 10/21/2021 shares held by Sciencast Management LP were 4,886 which equates to market value of $0.56M and appx 0.20% owners of Asana

On 10/21/2021 shares held by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL were 9,400 which equates to market value of $0.98M and appx 0.00% owners of Asana

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 33.87% for Asana

