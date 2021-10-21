ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Downgraded by AlphaValue to Reduce

ASML stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. ASML Downgraded by AlphaValue on 10/21/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Reduce. The analysts previously had rating of N/A.

Shares of ASML traded up $7.60 on Wednesday, reaching $775.30. 636288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1118756. Shares of ASML were trading at $775.30 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $806.36 and its 200 day moving average is $677.43.ASML has a 12 month low of $763.87 and a 12 month high of $895.93. While on yearly highs and lows, ASML's today has traded high as $779.84 and has touched $763.87 on the downward trend.

ASML Earnings and What to expect:

ASML last posted its quarterly earnings data on October 19th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. The business earned $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Its revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. ASML has generated $9.69 earnings per share over the last year ($13.71 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.7. Earnings for ASML are expected to grow by 24.13% in the coming year, from $16.04 to $19.91 per share. ASML has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 19th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

The P/E ratio of ASML is 56.33, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.28. The P/E ratio of ASML is 56.33, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 42.51. ASML has a PEG Ratio of 1.60. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. ASML has a P/B Ratio of 20.47. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $784.85 And 5 day price change is -$0.33 (-0.04%) with average volume for 5 day average is 1,030,413. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $763.55 and 20 day price change is -$101.82 (-11.57%) and average 20 day moving volume is 1,192,588. 50 day moving average is $806.36 and 50 day price change is -$11.26 ( -1.43%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 898,525. 200 day moving average is $677.43 and 200 day price change is $287.74 (58.70%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 873,349.

Other owners latest trading in ASML :

On 10/21/2021 shares held by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. were 24,371 which equates to market value of $18.16M and appx 0.40% owners of ASML

On 10/21/2021 shares held by Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC were 269 which equates to market value of $0.20M and appx 0.10% owners of ASML

On 10/21/2021 shares held by Avantax Advisory Services Inc. were 2,175 which equates to market value of $1.62M and appx 0.00% owners of ASML

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 18.18% for ASML

