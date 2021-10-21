AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. to Hold

AudioCodes stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. AudioCodes Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. on 10/21/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Hold. The analysts previously had rating of Buy.

Shares of AudioCodes traded down -$1.39 on Wednesday, reaching $34.61. 40975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92687. Shares of AudioCodes were trading at $34.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.00 and its 200 day moving average is $31.64.AudioCodes has a 12 month low of $34.61 and a 12 month high of $37.00. While on yearly highs and lows, AudioCodes’s today has traded high as $35.88 and has touched $34.61 on the downward trend. See More Analyst Rating at: RATING

AudioCodes Earnings and What to expect:

AudioCodes last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 26th, 2021. The communications equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $60.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.96 million. AudioCodes has generated $1.15 earnings per share over the last year ($0.97 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.9. Earnings for AudioCodes are expected to grow by 14.40% in the coming year, from $1.25 to $1.43 per share. AudioCodes has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 26th, 2021. AudioCodes will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, October 26th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Earnings for AudioCodes are expected to grow by 14.40% in the coming year, from $1.25 to $1.43 per share. The P/E ratio of AudioCodes is 36.84, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.28. The P/E ratio of AudioCodes is 36.84, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 42.51. AudioCodes has a PEG Ratio of 2.16. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. AudioCodes has a P/B Ratio of 5.51. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $35.80 And 5 day price change is $0.02 (0.06%) with average volume for 5 day average is 79,375. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $33.86 and 20 day price change is $2.34 (7.01%) and average 20 day moving volume is 85,209. 50 day moving average is $33.00 and 50 day price change is $4.36 ( 13.90%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 98,586. 200 day moving average is $31.64 and 200 day price change is $7.02 (24.46%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 172,938.

Other owners latest trading in AudioCodes :

On 10/20/2021 shares held by Copeland Capital Management LLC were 1,373,359 which equates to market value of $44.69M and appx 1.50% owners of AudioCodes

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Henry James International Management Inc. were 33,209 which equates to market value of $1.08M and appx 0.30% owners of AudioCodes

On 10/15/2021 shares held by Fifth Third Bancorp were 1,137 which equates to market value of $37K and appx 0.00% owners of AudioCodes

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 42.53% for AudioCodes

