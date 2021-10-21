Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results Autoliv (NYSE:ALV)

Earnings results for Autoliv (NYSE:ALV)

Autoliv last released its quarterly earnings data on July 15th, 2021. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. The firm earned $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. Autoliv has generated $3.15 earnings per share over the last year ($6.25 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.2. Earnings for Autoliv are expected to grow by 37.91% in the coming year, from $6.12 to $8.44 per share. Autoliv has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, October 22nd, 2021. Autoliv will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, October 22nd at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on Autoliv (NYSE:ALV)

According to the issued ratings of 17 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Autoliv stock is Hold based on the current 2 sell ratings, 9 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for ALV. The average twelve-month price target for Autoliv is $99.07 with a high price target of $130.00 and a low price target of $77.00.

Autoliv has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.24, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 9 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $99.07, Autoliv has a forecasted upside of 4.2% from its current price of $95.11. Autoliv has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Autoliv (NYSE:ALV)

Autoliv pays a meaningful dividend of 2.63%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Autoliv has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Autoliv is 78.73%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, Autoliv will have a dividend payout ratio of 29.38% next year. This indicates that Autoliv will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Autoliv (NYSE:ALV)

In the past three months, Autoliv insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $123,798.00 in company stock. Only 0.20% of the stock of Autoliv is held by insiders. Only 36.76% of the stock of Autoliv is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV



The P/E ratio of Autoliv is 15.22, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.25. The P/E ratio of Autoliv is 15.22, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Auto/Tires/Trucks sector average P/E ratio of about 20.56. Autoliv has a P/B Ratio of 3.43. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

