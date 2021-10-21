Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Downgraded by Barclays PLC to Equal Weight

Avaya stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Avaya Downgraded by Barclays PLC on 10/20/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Equal Weight. The analysts previously had rating of Overweight.

Shares of Avaya traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $19.51. 0 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1018516. Shares of Avaya were trading at $19.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.94 and its 200 day moving average is $25.26.Avaya has a 12 month low of $19.03 and a 12 month high of $34.06. While on yearly highs and lows, Avaya’s today has traded high as $19.57 and has touched $19.03 on the downward trend. See More Analyst Rating at: RATING

Avaya Earnings and What to expect:

Avaya last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 8th, 2021. The reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $732 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.72 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Avaya has generated $3.28 earnings per share over the last year ($0.06 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 325.2. Earnings for Avaya are expected to grow by 12.90% in the coming year, from $2.79 to $3.15 per share. Avaya has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Avaya are expected to grow by 12.90% in the coming year, from $2.79 to $3.15 per share. The P/E ratio of Avaya is 325.17, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.27. The P/E ratio of Avaya is 325.17, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 42.59. Avaya has a P/B Ratio of 6.87. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $19.51 And 5 day price change is -$0.12 (-0.61%) with average volume for 5 day average is 742,120. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $19.79 and 20 day price change is -$0.35 (-1.76%) and average 20 day moving volume is 823,305. 50 day moving average is $19.94 and 50 day price change is -$1.73 ( -8.15%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 986,898. 200 day moving average is $25.26 and 200 day price change is -$0.16 (-0.81%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 1,120,016.

Other owners latest trading in Avaya :

On 10/20/2021 shares held by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC were 33,292 which equates to market value of $0.66M and appx 0.40% owners of Avaya

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Assenagon Asset Management S.A. were 653,534 which equates to market value of $12.93M and appx 0.00% owners of Avaya

On 10/14/2021 shares held by Foundry Partners LLC were 24,460 which equates to market value of $0.48M and appx 0.00% owners of Avaya

In total Institutional ownership equates to for Avaya

