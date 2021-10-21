Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Axonics stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Axonics Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research on 10/20/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Sell. The analysts previously had rating of Hold.

Shares of Axonics traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $66.60. 0 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524037. Shares of Axonics were trading at $66.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.27 and its 200 day moving average is $61.05.Axonics has a 12 month low of $65.42 and a 12 month high of $79.81. While on yearly highs and lows, Axonics’s today has traded high as $67.08 and has touched $65.42 on the downward trend. See More Analyst Rating at: RATING

Axonics Earnings and What to expect:

Axonics last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $45.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.24 million. Axonics has generated ($1.48) earnings per share over the last year (($1.69) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Axonics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.86) to ($1.17) per share. Axonics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 4th, 2021. Axonics will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, November 4th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Earnings for Axonics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.86) to ($1.17) per share. The P/E ratio of Axonics is -39.41, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Axonics is -39.41, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Axonics has a P/B Ratio of 9.22. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $65.26 And 5 day price change is $3.56 (0.0565) with average volume for 5 day average is 391,700. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $65.43 and 20 day price change is -$3.18 (-4.56%) and average 20 day moving volume is 378,710. 50 day moving average is $69.27 and 50 day price change is $0.73 ( 1.11%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 495,066. 200 day moving average is $61.05 and 200 day price change is $16.17 (32.06%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 532,124.

Other owners latest trading in Axonics :

On 10/20/2021 shares held by Eagle Health Investments LP were 190,365 which equates to market value of $12.39M and appx 3.90% owners of Axonics

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC were 523,383 which equates to market value of $34.07M and appx 0.30% owners of Axonics

On 10/12/2021 shares held by Level Four Advisory Services LLC were 4,539 which equates to market value of $0.30M and appx 0.00% owners of Axonics

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 96.72% for Axonics

