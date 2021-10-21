Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Bank of Marin Bancorp stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Bank of Marin Bancorp Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research on 10/20/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Hold. The analysts previously had rating of Buy.

Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $38.04. 0 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54739. Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp were trading at $38.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.67 and its 200 day moving average is $36.24.Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $37.29 and a 12 month high of $42.19. While on yearly highs and lows, Bank of Marin Bancorp’s today has traded high as $38.11 and has touched $37.29 on the downward trend. See More Analyst Rating at: RATING

Bank of Marin Bancorp Earnings and What to expect:

Bank of Marin Bancorp last released its earnings results on July 18th, 2021. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. The firm earned $26.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.55 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp has generated $2.13 earnings per share over the last year ($2.52 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.1. Earnings for Bank of Marin Bancorp are expected to decrease by -1.35% in the coming year, from $2.23 to $2.20 per share. Bank of Marin Bancorp has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, October 25th, 2021. Bank of Marin Bancorp will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, October 25th at 11:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Earnings for Bank of Marin Bancorp are expected to decrease by -1.35% in the coming year, from $2.23 to $2.20 per share. The P/E ratio of Bank of Marin Bancorp is 15.10, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.28. The P/E ratio of Bank of Marin Bancorp is 15.10, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.93. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 1.45. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $37.82 And 5 day price change is $0.16 (0.42%) with average volume for 5 day average is 37,800. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $37.86 and 20 day price change is $2.35 (6.58%) and average 20 day moving volume is 44,685. 50 day moving average is $36.67 and 50 day price change is $1.88 ( 5.20%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 60,446. 200 day moving average is $36.24 and 200 day price change is $2.85 (8.10%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 58,726.

Other owners latest trading in Bank of Marin Bancorp :

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Assenagon Asset Management S.A. were 28,182 which equates to market value of $1.06M and appx 0.00% owners of Bank of Marin Bancorp

On 10/18/2021 shares held by Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC were 5,400 which equates to market value of $0.21M and appx 0.00% owners of Bank of Marin Bancorp

On 10/13/2021 shares held by WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. were 7,262 which equates to market value of $0.27M and appx 0.10% owners of Bank of Marin Bancorp

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 49.19% for Bank of Marin Bancorp

See More Analyst Rating at: RATING