Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ)

Earnings results for Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ)

Bank of the James Financial Group last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 23rd, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.76 million for the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($1.47 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.6. Bank of the James Financial Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, October 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ)

like Bank of the James Financial Group stock more than the stock of other Finance companies. 64.52% of gave Bank of the James Financial Group an outperform vote while finance companies recieve an average of 62.70% outperform votes by .

Dividend Strength: Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ)

Bank of the James Financial Group pays a meaningful dividend of 1.97%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Bank of the James Financial Group has only been increasing its dividend for 2 years.

Insiders buying/selling: Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ)

In the past three months, Bank of the James Financial Group insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $181,599.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. 12.45% of the stock of Bank of the James Financial Group is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 29.60% of the stock of Bank of the James Financial Group is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ)



The P/E ratio of Bank of the James Financial Group is 9.62, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.25. The P/E ratio of Bank of the James Financial Group is 9.62, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.93. Bank of the James Financial Group has a P/B Ratio of 1.01. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

