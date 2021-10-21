How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for Barclays (NYSE:BCS)

Earnings results for Barclays (NYSE:BCS)

Barclays last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. Barclays has generated $0.49 earnings per share over the last year ($1.50 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.5. Earnings for Barclays are expected to decrease by -19.66% in the coming year, from $1.78 to $1.43 per share. Barclays has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, October 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

According to the issued ratings of 15 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Barclays stock is Buy based on the current 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for BCS. The average twelve-month price target for Barclays is $210.00 with a high price target of $240.00 and a low price target of $180.00.

Barclays pays a meaningful dividend of 1.96%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Barclays has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Barclays is 44.90%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Barclays will have a dividend payout ratio of 15.38% next year. This indicates that Barclays will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, Barclays insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.02% of the stock of Barclays is held by insiders. Only 2.26% of the stock of Barclays is held by institutions.

The P/E ratio of Barclays is 7.49, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.25. The P/E ratio of Barclays is 7.49, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.93. Barclays has a PEG Ratio of 0.16. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Barclays has a P/B Ratio of 0.57. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

