Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Berkeley Lights stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Berkeley Lights Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research on 10/20/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Sell. The analysts previously had rating of Hold.

Shares of Berkeley Lights traded down -$0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $25.60. 0 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2616437. Shares of Berkeley Lights were trading at $25.60 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $28.91 and its 200 day moving average is $48.21.Berkeley Lights has a 12 month low of $25.15 and a 12 month high of $113.53. While on yearly highs and lows, Berkeley Lights's today has traded high as $26.01 and has touched $25.15 on the downward trend.

Berkeley Lights Earnings and What to expect:

Berkeley Lights last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. The firm earned $19.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.75 million. Berkeley Lights has generated ($1.39) earnings per share over the last year (($0.86) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Berkeley Lights are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.92) to ($0.70) per share. Berkeley Lights has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 4th, 2021. Berkeley Lights will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, November 4th at 8:30 AM Eastern.

Earnings for Berkeley Lights are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.92) to ($0.70) per share. The P/E ratio of Berkeley Lights is -29.77, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Berkeley Lights has a P/B Ratio of 6.74. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $25.09 And 5 day price change is $3.17 (14.13%) with average volume for 5 day average is 2,026,940. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $21.22 and 20 day price change is $2.45 (10.58%) and average 20 day moving volume is 1,807,685. 50 day moving average is $28.91 and 50 day price change is -$18.19 ( -41.54%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 2,034,532. 200 day moving average is $48.21 and 200 day price change is -$63.05 (-71.12%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 1,214,763.

Other owners latest trading in Berkeley Lights :

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Baillie Gifford & Co. were 2,936,034 which equates to market value of $57.43M and appx 0.00% owners of Berkeley Lights

On 10/14/2021 shares held by Archford Capital Strategies LLC were 13,470 which equates to market value of $0.26M and appx 0.10% owners of Berkeley Lights

On 9/17/2021 shares held by Virtu Financial LLC were 6,024 which equates to market value of $0.27M and appx 0.00% owners of Berkeley Lights

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 61.72% for Berkeley Lights

