Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Target Raised by Piper Sandler to $9.00

Berry stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Berry stock Target Raised by Piper Sandler on 10/21/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $9.00. The analysts previously had $6.00 target price. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of -9.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Berry traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $10.22. 60381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497583. On Wednesday, Shares of Berry closed at $10.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.65 and its 200 day moving average is $5.95.Berry has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $10.26. While on yearly highs and lows, Berry today has traded high as $10.26 and has touched $9.95 on the downward trend.

Berry Earnings and What to expect:

Berry last released its quarterly earnings results on August 3rd, 2021. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm earned $99.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.27 million. Berry has generated $0.56 earnings per share over the last year (($1.47) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Berry are expected to grow by 321.62% in the coming year, from $0.37 to $1.56 per share. Berry has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. Berry will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, November 3rd at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “3586911”.

Earnings for Berry are expected to grow by 321.62% in the coming year, from $0.37 to $1.56 per share. The P/E ratio of Berry is -6.80, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Berry has a P/B Ratio of 1.12. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$9.30 And 5 day price change is $1.68 (20.39%) with average volume for 5 day average is 862,279. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $8.03 and 20 day price change is $3.38 (51.68%) and average 20 day moving volume is 540,830. 50 day moving average is $6.65 and 50 day price change is $4.36 ( 78.42%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 411,532. 200 day moving average is $5.95 and 200 day price change is $5.59 (129.10%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 370,110.

Other owners latest trading in Berry :

On 10/18/2021 shares held by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC were 21,500 which equates to market value of $0.16M and appx 0.00% owners of Berry

On 10/14/2021 shares held by Foundry Partners LLC were 372,850 which equates to market value of $2.69M and appx 0.10% owners of Berry

On 10/12/2021 shares held by First Midwest Bank Trust Division were 90,153 which equates to market value of $0.65M and appx 0.10% owners of Berry

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 91.44% for Berry

