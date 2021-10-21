Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Biodesix stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Biodesix Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research on 10/20/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Sell. The analysts previously had rating of Hold.

Shares of Biodesix traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $7.72. 0 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53708. Shares of Biodesix were trading at $7.72 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $8.39 and its 200 day moving average is $15.14.Biodesix has a 12 month low of $7.54 and a 12 month high of $31.99. While on yearly highs and lows, Biodesix's today has traded high as $7.94 and has touched $7.54 on the downward trend.

Biodesix Earnings and What to expect:

Biodesix last announced its earnings results on August 9th, 2021. The reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.12. The business earned $11.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.70 million. Biodesix has generated ($6.48) earnings per share over the last year (($32.85) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Biodesix are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.55) to ($1.19) per share. Biodesix has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, December 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Biodesix are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.55) to ($1.19) per share. The P/E ratio of Biodesix is -0.24, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $7.49 And 5 day price change is -$0.01 (-0.13%) with average volume for 5 day average is 41,040. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $7.91 and 20 day price change is -$1.08 (-12.27%) and average 20 day moving volume is 39,525. 50 day moving average is $8.39 and 50 day price change is -$2.12 ( -21.54%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 117,676. 200 day moving average is $15.14 and 200 day price change is -$10.56 (-57.77%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 112,509.

Other owners latest trading in Biodesix :

On 8/23/2021 shares held by Morgan Stanley were 43,604 which equates to market value of $0.58M and appx 0.00% owners of Biodesix

On 8/17/2021 shares held by Atom Investors LP were 33,794 which equates to market value of $0.45M and appx 0.10% owners of Biodesix

On 8/17/2021 shares held by Citadel Advisors LLC were 54,118 which equates to market value of $0.72M and appx 0.00% owners of Biodesix

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 18.99% for Biodesix

