Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Target Raised by Citigroup Inc. to $120.00

Boot Barn stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Boot Barn stock Target Raised by Citigroup Inc. on 10/20/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $120.00. The analysts previously had $110.00 target price. Citigroup Inc.’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Boot Barn traded up $2.26 on tuesday, reaching $97.70. 86862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322545. On tuesday, Shares of Boot Barn closed at $97.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.16 and its 200 day moving average is $74.75.Boot Barn has a 12 month low of $31.21 and a 12 month high of $100.50. While on yearly highs and lows, Boot Barn today has traded high as $98.77 and has touched $95.84 on the downward trend.

Boot Barn Earnings and What to expect:

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$96.85 And 5 day price change is $4.39 (4.68%) with average volume for 5 day average is 209,474. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $94.88 and 20 day price change is $4.67 (4.98%) and average 20 day moving volume is 301,539. 50 day moving average is $90.16 and 50 day price change is $9.83 ( 11.12%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 339,213. 200 day moving average is $74.75 and 200 day price change is $54.53 (124.62%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 450,246.

Other owners latest trading in Boot Barn :

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Assenagon Asset Management S.A. were 31,957 which equates to market value of $2.84M and appx 0.00% owners of Boot Barn

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. were 17,000 which equates to market value of $1.51M and appx 0.60% owners of Boot Barn

On 10/15/2021 shares held by Fifth Third Bancorp were 1,359 which equates to market value of $0.12M and appx 0.00% owners of Boot Barn

In total Institutional ownership equates to There is no enough data Institutional Ownership Percentage for Boot Barn

