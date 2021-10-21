Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Target Raised by Morgan Stanley to $90.00

Boyd Gaming stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Boyd Gaming stock Target Raised by Morgan Stanley on 10/20/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $90.00. The analysts previously had $82.00 target price. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Boyd Gaming traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $66.31. 633665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1200143. On Wednesday, Shares of Boyd Gaming closed at $66.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.31 and its 200 day moving average is $59.60.Boyd Gaming has a 12 month low of $30.30 and a 12 month high of $71.00. While on yearly highs and lows, Boyd Gaming today has traded high as $67.00 and has touched $65.63 on the downward trend.

Boyd Gaming Earnings and What to expect:

Boyd Gaming last issued its earnings data on July 26th, 2021. The reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.71. The company earned $893.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.82 million. Its revenue was up 344.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Boyd Gaming has generated ($0.15) earnings per share over the last year ($2.96 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.4. Earnings for Boyd Gaming are expected to decrease by -5.56% in the coming year, from $4.68 to $4.42 per share. Boyd Gaming has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 26th, 2021. Boyd Gaming will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, October 26th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 866-813-9403 with passcode “261959”.

The P/E ratio of Boyd Gaming is 22.40, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.25. The P/E ratio of Boyd Gaming is 22.40, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 21.78. Boyd Gaming has a PEG Ratio of 0.31. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Boyd Gaming has a P/B Ratio of 6.57. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$66.47 And 5 day price change is -$0.64 (-0.96%) with average volume for 5 day average is 746,580. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $65.44 and 20 day price change is $3.41 (5.42%) and average 20 day moving volume is 1,040,575. 50 day moving average is $62.31 and 50 day price change is $6.78 ( 11.39%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 1,124,162. 200 day moving average is $59.60 and 200 day price change is $23.30 (54.17%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 1,198,025.

Other owners latest trading in Boyd Gaming :

On 10/20/2021 shares held by StoneX Group Inc. were 3,484 which equates to market value of $0.22M and appx 0.00% owners of Boyd Gaming

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Kestra Advisory Services LLC were 11,520 which equates to market value of $0.73M and appx 0.00% owners of Boyd Gaming

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Redwood Investments LLC were 433,623 which equates to market value of $27.43M and appx 2.30% owners of Boyd Gaming

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 64.57% for Boyd Gaming

