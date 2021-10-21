BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

BridgeBio Pharma stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. BridgeBio Pharma Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research on 10/20/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Hold. The analysts previously had rating of Buy.

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma traded down -$1.77 on Wednesday, reaching $45.40. 0 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 953951. Shares of BridgeBio Pharma were trading at $45.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.96 and its 200 day moving average is $57.72.BridgeBio Pharma has a 12 month low of $45.27 and a 12 month high of $73.50. While on yearly highs and lows, BridgeBio Pharma’s today has traded high as $48.31 and has touched $45.27 on the downward trend. See More Analyst Rating at: RATING

BridgeBio Pharma Earnings and What to expect:

BridgeBio Pharma last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 5th, 2021. The reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.93 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 5399900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. BridgeBio Pharma has generated ($3.80) earnings per share over the last year (($3.83) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for BridgeBio Pharma are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($3.68) to ($3.72) per share. BridgeBio Pharma has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for BridgeBio Pharma are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($3.68) to ($3.72) per share. The P/E ratio of BridgeBio Pharma is -11.85, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of BridgeBio Pharma is -11.85, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. BridgeBio Pharma has a P/B Ratio of 52.18. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $47.55 And 5 day price change is -$3.15 (-6.49%) with average volume for 5 day average is 516,400. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $47.40 and 20 day price change is -$4.54 (-9.09%) and average 20 day moving volume is 835,445. 50 day moving average is $48.96 and 50 day price change is -$6.83 ( -13.08%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 842,914. 200 day moving average is $57.72 and 200 day price change is -$19.65 (-30.21%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 903,062.

Other owners latest trading in BridgeBio Pharma :

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Vigilare Wealth Management were 7,775 which equates to market value of $0.36M and appx 0.20% owners of BridgeBio Pharma

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Baillie Gifford & Co. were 465,876 which equates to market value of $21.84M and appx 0.00% owners of BridgeBio Pharma

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Assenagon Asset Management S.A. were 8,069 which equates to market value of $0.38M and appx 0.00% owners of BridgeBio Pharma

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 94.88% for BridgeBio Pharma

See More Analyst Rating at: RATING